Watch: Man Dangerously Standing In Front Of Elephant Goes Viral

Elephants are frequently seen charging towards people in full force in pictures and movies that you have probably seen. Few people understand what led the gentle giants to become violent.

A video of a guy stepping dangerously in front of an elephant has gone viral.

The footage, shared by IFS officers Saket Badola and Ramesh Pandey, shows the man casually walking in front of a tusker.

The man stands in front of the elephant with his hands folded, showing no fear.

“It was suicidal, even then the gentle giant tolerated the man and let him go.” read the caption along the post.



