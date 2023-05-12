Watch: Man From UK Cooking Bengali Dish Goes Viral

Jake Dryan is passionate about cooking Indian food.

Jake Dryan adores cooking, and his passion of Indian food is clear from his Instagram profile. He has been devoting each week to a different state in India and cooking a variety of cuisines from that region. During 'West Bengal Week,' Jake prepared aloo posto, a poppy seed and potato dish.

It was one of his earliest forays into Bengali cuisine. In the days that followed, he served meals like aam dal, radhaballavi, and ghugni.

The video was posted on Instagram in March and has already received over 6 lakh views.

He has attempted to make dishes from the Indian states of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu in addition to West Bengal.

Jake begins by slicing the potatoes and then producing a thick poppy seed paste while making aloo posto. He heats up some jeera, whole red chilies, onions, and potatoes in a pan. He fries the potatoes for a bit before finishing with scoops of poppy seed paste.

“Aloo posto. You know I always love a new potato recipe to add to my life and this one was INCREDIBLEâ€ae creamy, savoury and spicy,” the video title says.







