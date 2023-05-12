language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Watch: Son Takes Father On First Flight, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Watch: Son Takes Father On First Flight, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 11:13 AM

Open In App
  • Father and son take subway to the airport.
  • Video montage includes father's delighted selfies.
  • The video was posted on Instagram.

We as children want nothing more than to see our parents smile. This video, which you are about to watch, serves as evidence.

The video was posted on Instagram. 3

The video was posted on Instagram.

Father and son take subway to the airport. 3

Father and son take subway to the airport.

Video montage includes father's delighted selfies. 3

Video montage includes father's delighted selfies.

It depicts a son taking his father on his maiden flight. They took off from Delhi and landed in Mumbai. Jatin Lamba shared the video on Instagram, where it has received over 1 lakh views.

Jatin's video shows the father and son using the subway to the airport. He posted a video montage that included several delighted selfies taken by the parent after boarding his first trip.

“Ps : You're feeling proud as a son,” says the caption along with the video.


End of Article
  • READ MORE NEWS ON
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,141,754[+20,487*]

DEATHS

6,873,514[+12*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story