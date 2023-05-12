Watch: Son Takes Father On First Flight, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Father and son take subway to the airport.

Video montage includes father's delighted selfies.

The video was posted on Instagram.

We as children want nothing more than to see our parents smile. This video, which you are about to watch, serves as evidence.

It depicts a son taking his father on his maiden flight. They took off from Delhi and landed in Mumbai. Jatin Lamba shared the video on Instagram, where it has received over 1 lakh views.

Jatin's video shows the father and son using the subway to the airport. He posted a video montage that included several delighted selfies taken by the parent after boarding his first trip.

“Ps : You're feeling proud as a son,” says the caption along with the video.



