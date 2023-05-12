Watch Viral: Black Bear Scared Away By Family's Shouts In Viral Video

A black bear attempted to enter a family's car parked outside.

In the United States, a black bear was scared after attempting to enter a family's car parked outside their home.

Instead of the car alarm, it was the onlookers' loud shouts that surprised and terrified the animal away.

After seeing this funny video, you won't be able to stop giggling. It has nearly 13 million views on Pubity's Instagram account.

The bear can be seen in the video sneakily approaching the automobile and then unlocking the door.

The family, who was seeing everything from the window, began shouting. This baffled the animal.

It took a time to assess the situation before quickly leaving. The look of perplexity on the animal's face is what makes the video so amusing.