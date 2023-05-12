Watch Viral: Boost Your Mood With This Inspiring Recital

Failure to achieve desired results causes discouragement.

Comparisons and rivalries with peers lead to feelings of inadequacy.

The post was shared on Twitter.

When we don't achieve the desired results in our daily lives despite our best efforts, we frequently feel discouraged, unhappy, and angered.

0 The post was shared on Twitter. 0 Failure to achieve desired results causes discouragement. 0 Comparisons and rivalries with peers lead to feelings of inadequacy.

But we don't realise how fortunate we are to have possessions that are simply a dream for others.

The comparison and rivalry we attempt with our peers generally make us feel inept in a variety of areas.

If one of the above resonated with you, we have the perfect video for you to boost your serotonin levels right now.

The video, which was shared by IRAS officer Ananth Rupanagudi, has an extraordinarily smart poetic performance by YouTuber Nayab Midha.

Midha's recital, titled 'Muskurao,' will strike your heart because it is so realistic and will make you reconsider your decisions in any situation.

“Muskuraao! A lovely recital which will lift your spirits! Keeping smiling!' Take a look at the caption.







