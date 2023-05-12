Watch Viral: Singer-songwriter Goes Viral With Adorable Corgi Video

Ed Sheeran was spotted with a corgi.

Ed was seen carrying Maxine in a rucksack.

The video was shared on Instagram.

On social media, a video of singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has gone viral. Without a doubt, the cause will warm your heart! The Shape Of You singer appears in the video with a corgi named Maxine. The singer is spotted carrying her in a rucksack.

4 The video was shared on Instagram. 4 Ed Sheeran was spotted with a corgi. 4 Ed was seen carrying Maxine in a rucksack.

Maxine is now a corgi who lives in New York City. Maxine has her own Instagram account. There are 978k followers on the account. 'This is amazing,' Ed exclaimed into the camera.

The video elicited a wide range of emotions in the comments area. Some of them were quite amusing. 'Is it true that the song 'Shape of you' was written about Maxine?' a user commented.



