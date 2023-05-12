Watch Viral: Toddler Attempts To Serve Food Leaves Netizens In Awe

A toddler offers his father a tray of food.

The child was carrying a dish of toast.

The video was shared on Instagram.

Baby films are the sweetest of all the videos you view on the internet, aren't they? This one you're about to watch will undoubtedly make you smile.

A toddler offers his father, who is lying down on the bed, a tray of food.

What transpired next, though, will make you feel sorry for the small guy. The child inadvertently dropped the plate.

That, indeed, occurred. However, congratulations on your efforts. The video has received over 20,000 views on Viral Hog.

A child is seen in the footage carrying a dish of toast and coming up to his parents' bed.

His mother was filming the entire scene. He drops the plate as he enters the room and tries to pass it over to his father.

“It's the thought that counts,” reads the caption along with the video.