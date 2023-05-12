language: English
in the news
Watch: Young Child's Adorable Interaction With Alexa Goes Viral

Web Desk 12 May , 2023 09:55 AM

  • The song she wanted to play was "I'm On Vacation."
  • The child stumbled while trying to remember the song's name.
  • The video was posted Instagram.

Baby clips are the cutest of all the videos available on the internet. This video you are going to see will brighten your day.

The song she wanted to play was "I'm On Vacation."

The child stumbled while trying to remember the song's name.

It depicts a young child instructing Alexa to play her favourite song, 'I'm On Vacation.'

Alexa, on the other hand, was irritated because she couldn't understand her instructions. Nonetheless, the video is adorable and should not be missed.

The video depicts a young girl attempting to tell Alexa to play her favourite song, Dirty Heads' 'I'm On Vacation.' The small one stumbled as she struggled to remember the name. She was also unhappy when Alexa couldn't fully comprehend what she had just said. She turned to her mother to express her grief.



