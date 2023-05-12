Woman's Dance In Flight Sparks Backlash

Creating reels and short films for social media platforms is now normal.

These videos benefit creators but invade passengers' privacy.

Viewers criticized the woman for treating the plane as her personal space.

The trend of sharing photos on social media has transformed into a daily routine of creating reels and short films and sharing them on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. While these videos bring views, likes, and earnings for the creators, they also create discomfort for fellow passengers whose privacy is invaded by the influencers' cameras.

4 Viewers criticized the woman for treating the plane as her personal space. 4 Creating reels and short films for social media platforms is now normal. 4 These videos benefit creators but invade passengers' privacy.

A recent video that has annoyed internet users features a woman dancing inside a plane while other passengers wait for her to finish recording. The video was captured and shared on Instagram by content creator Shiba Khan in February. As the woman stops and takes a few steps, others can be seen waiting behind her.

The video has amassed a viewership of over 15 million and received approximately 700,000 likes on Instagram. However, the response from social media users was far from positive as it became evident that the woman's dancing hindered other passengers from finding available seats.

As one of the users wrote, 'It looks like she is boarding a plane for the first time.' Another user wrote, 'This is a flight for the public, not your own home.'