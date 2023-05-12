World's Oldest Dog Celebrates His 31st Birthday With 100 Party Guests

The world's oldest dog living in the Portuguese farm named Bobi.

He is celebrating his 31st birthday.

Bobi lives with his family on a farm in the village of Conqueiros, Portugal, where he was born.

The world's oldest dog living on a Portuguese farm named Bobi, won the title last year and now he is celebrating his 31st birthday. He sets the record for the world's oldest living dog.

0 Bobi lives with his family on a farm in the village of Conqueiros, Portugal, where he was born. 0 The world's oldest dog living in the Portuguese farm named Bobi. 0 He is celebrating his 31st birthday.

Bobi is an incredible dog who was born on May 11, 1992, and recently won the Guinness World Record title for being the oldest verified dog in history. He lives with his family on a farm in the village of Conqueiros, Portugal, where he was born.

To celebrate Bobi's momentous occasion, his family is throwing him a traditional Portuguese party with around 100 guests expected to attend, including people who are flying in from all over the world. The guests will enjoy local meats and fish, and Bobi will have his own special food as he only eats human food.

'There were a lot of pictures taken and he had to get up and down many times. It wasn't easy for him,' Bobi’s owner Leonel added.

His family credits his long life to the 'calm, peaceful environment' he lives in. Bobi roamed freely in the forests surrounding their house.

'Between a can of animal food or a piece of meat, Bobi doesn't hesitate and chooses our food,' Leonel added.



