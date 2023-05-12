All Hopes On Temba Bavuma As Proteas Enter World Cup

Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the ICC CWC 2023.

South Africa automatically qualified as the eight team.

Many key players will be missing from the World Cup squad.

Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa, thinks his team is gaining momentum and is optimistic about their chances of doing well at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup this year.

The Proteas secured the final automatic qualification slot for the 2023 World Cup earlier this week when the weather made it impossible for Ireland to play Bangladesh in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League match in Chelmsford.

South Africa hasn't had it easy; they had to deal with a mediocre ODI performance at the beginning of the qualification period and then skipped a crucial series in Australia that might have hurt their chances of directly qualifying.

However, Bavuma has been encouraged by results this year, with the Proteas recently defeating the Netherlands 2-0 and the reigning World Cup champions England 2-1. He believes his team can build on these performances in the lead-up to the tournament.

'I am pleased to learn that we’ve secured our qualification for the upcoming 50-over World Cup that is going to be hosted in India later this year,' Bavuma said.

'If I look at the journey, it’s been a tricky one for us as a 50-over team to get to this point, but I think looking at the last couple of months, a lot of positive strides have been made as a team.

'We are well positioned to build on the momentum and confidence that we’ve gained.'

In the last edition of the 50-over World Cup in England and Wales in 2019, South Africa only achieved three victories; however, this time around, many of their key players, including JP Duminy, Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn, and captain Faf du Plessis, won't be participating.

The Proteas will depend heavily on Bavuma to try to lead them to victory, and the little right-hander stressed his squad must work very hard if they want to win their first World Cup trophy later.

'Now is the perfect opportunity for us to really focus on the World Cup from a preparation point of view, nail down on our plans and brush up on areas that we feel we need to brush up on,' Bavuma said.

'Personally, it will be a major honor and privilege for me to be leading the team in my first-ever 50-over World Cup and I hope we can achieve some good things as a team.'