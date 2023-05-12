Ex-marine To Be Charged Over New York Subway Death

Mr Neely death sparked citywide protests and calls for justice.

Daniel Penny will be arrested and charged with causing Jordan Neely's death after putting him in a chokehold.

Daniel Penny's lawyers claimed he had no idea his actions would result in his death.

A former US Marine is to be charged with the manslaughter of a homeless man on the New York City subway, the Manhattan district attorney has revealed.

Daniel Penny, 24, will be arrested and charged with causing Jordan Neely's death after putting the 30-year-old in a chokehold on Friday.

Mr Penny's lawyers claim he had no idea his actions to subdue Mr Neely would result in his death.

On Monday, May 1, mobile phone footage captured the incident.

'We can confirm that Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of manslaughter in the second degree,' said a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in a statement.

'We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan criminal court.'

According to witnesses, Mr Neely was acting violently towards other tube riders, but he had not physically harmed anyone before Mr Penny locked him in a chokehold.

A freelance journalist on the train recorded the former Marine holding Mr Neely around the neck for two minutes and 55 seconds.

According to sources, a spokesperson advised other riders to phone 911 during the fight with Mr Neely.

On the day of the incident, authorities in New York questioned and released the ex-Marine.

Lawyers for Mr Penny issued a statement earlier this month in which they conveyed their sympathies to the Neely family and stated that Mr Penny and other passengers acted in self-defense.

They said Mr Neely's behaviour was 'the apparent result of ongoing and untreated, mental illness', which prompted Mr Penny and others 'to protect themselves, until help arrived'.

It is unclear whether charges will be filed against two other unidentified people shown in the web video detaining Mr Neely.

According to a witness, Mr. Neely was ranting about being hungry and thirsty. According to police sources, Mr. Neely was also acting strangely.

Mr Neely's family stated earlier this week that Mr Penny 'needs to be in prison.'

'The family wants you to know that Jordan matters,' they explained.

Mr. Neely was a Michael Jackson impersonator who performed frequently in Times Square.

He has a history of infractions, which New York City Mayor Eric Adams said underscores the need to strengthen the mental health system to properly safeguard people like him.

According to US media sources, Mr. Neely was arrested 42 times on offences ranging from avoiding fares to theft and assaults on three women.

According to the Jersey Journal, his mother, Christie Neely, was murdered in 2007 by her boyfriend, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2012.

According to his aunt, Carolyn Neely, Mr Neely began experiencing mental health concerns after his mother died.

His death sparked citywide protests and calls for justice.

Mr. Neely's death was judged a homicide due to 'compression of [the] neck' by the New York City medical examiner.