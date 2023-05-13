Twitter Appoints Linda Yaccarino As CEO, Shaping A Brighter Future

Elon Musk has appointed Linda Yaccarino, a top ad executive, to lead Twitter's day-to-day operations.

Musk hinted at Yaccarino's hiring in a tweet, announcing a female CEO for Twitter and its parent company, X Corporation.

Wall Street responded positively to the news of a CEO being appointed for Twitter, with Tesla's share prices rising.

Yaccarino, highly respected in the advertising industry, resigned from NBCUniversal amidst speculation about her role as Twitter CEO.

Yaccarino's departure from NBCUniversal, which owns NBC, Universal, and Telemundo, came after her interview with Musk at a marketing conference in Miami. Musk described the post-acquisition experience as a mix of success, entertainment, and occasional chaos. Yaccarino faces the challenge of attracting major advertisers back to Twitter, as concerns exist about associations with conspiracy theorists and far-right content promoted by Musk. Her appointment surprised the US media establishment, drawing criticism regarding her role at the World Economic Forum.

Musk clarified that he would handle design and technology, while Yaccarino's focus would be on business operations, aiming to transform Twitter into an all-encompassing 'everything app' called X. Musk's fascination with the letter X stems from his involvement with X.com, later known as PayPal. He envisions an app similar to China's WeChat, offering social media, messaging, and mobile payments.

In her previous role at NBC Universal, Yaccarino led a team of 2,000 people and revolutionized the advertising business. She built relationships with major corporations to secure advertising investments across the NBCU network.

Jasmine Engberg, an analyst at Insider Intelligence, believes Yaccarino is the ideal candidate to restore advertiser trust and attract prominent brands to Twitter. However, Engberg acknowledges the challenges Yaccarino will face in reestablishing professionalism on the platform.

Since assuming full ownership of Twitter, Musk has sparked controversy by dismissing staff, reintroducing far-right figures, suspending journalists, and implementing charges for previously free services. With Yaccarino's appointment, Musk fulfills his promise to honor the results of a Twitter poll where the majority wanted him to step down.

