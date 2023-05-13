Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook have been restored in Pakistan after days of inaccessibility.

The PTA spokesperson confirmed the restoration of internet services nationwide.

The decision to restore the internet came after the Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's arrest illegal and ordered his immediate release.

Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook have been restored in Pakistan after being inaccessible for several days.

The platforms became unavailable following protests that erupted in the country after the arrest of Imran Khan, Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

0 The decision to restore the internet came after the Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's arrest illegal and ordered his immediate release. 0 Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook have been restored in Pakistan after days of inaccessibility. 0 The PTA spokesperson confirmed the restoration of internet services nationwide.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) suspended mobile broadband services across the country on Tuesday night, making it the longest continuous shutdown in a country that often uses communication suspensions to quell unrest.

The internet suspension caused an estimated revenue loss of approximately Rs820 million for telecom operators, posing a significant blow to the sector amidst the country's fragile economy.

To control the spread of misinformation and panic, the government blocked major social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, while YouTube services were intentionally slowed down.

A spokesperson from the PTA confirmed that internet services have been restored nationwide.

The decision to restore the internet came after the Supreme Court declared Imran Khan's arrest at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) 'illegal' and ordered his immediate release.

The Supreme Court instructed Khan to seek bail from the IHC. Accordingly, Khan appeared before the high court, where he was granted two weeks of protective bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case, the reason for his initial arrest. The court also barred authorities from arresting him in any other case until May 15.

Amnesty International expresses reservations.

Amnesty International has called on Pakistani authorities to end the restrictions on internet services.

Rimmel Mohydin, a campaigner at Amnesty International, expressed concern about the situation, stating that it could lead to further violations of people's rights and potential fatalities.

Mohydin urged officials to exercise restraint and avoid excessive use of force. She emphasized the need for the state to defuse the situation without resorting to firearms when dispersing protesters.

The announcement of an indefinite shutdown of mobile internet services by the government is alarming and a violation of people's rights to access information and freedom of expression, according to Mohydin.

Furthermore, the ban on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube creates an environment conducive to other human rights violations, taking advantage of the darkness created by the internet shutdown. Mohydin stressed the immediate need to lift these restrictions.