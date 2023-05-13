VPN Demand Has Surged In Pakistan By 846% Following The Blockage Of Social Media Platforms

VPN demand in Pakistan surged by 311% compared to the 28-day average, reaching a remarkable 846% increase on May 10.

The demand further skyrocketed on May 10, reaching an astonishing 846% above the average.

The top 10 VPN providers have conducted an analysis that reveals a notable surge in demand during the specified two-day period.

Pakistan has witnessed an extraordinary surge in the demand for VPN services, with an increase of 311% compared to the average daily usage over the past 28 days. The demand further skyrocketed on May 10, reaching an astonishing 846% above the average.

The top 10 VPN providers have conducted an analysis that reveals a notable surge in demand during the specified two-day period. The data comes from Top10VPN, an organization that monitors VPN usage and fluctuations globally. Their monthly reports compare usage patterns over the preceding 30 days.

Alongside the increased VPN usage, individuals have started exploring alternative methods to bypass restrictions and access their accounts on different platforms. VPNs provide a secure connection for devices, allowing users to establish a protected online connection. By acting as an intermediary between the internet service provider and the internet, a VPN directs the connection through a private server.

Using a VPN has important benefits, such as encrypting data before sending it and hiding the user's IP address for online anonymity and identity protection. The decryption key required to decode the encrypted data is held exclusively by the user's computer and the VPN service.

Utilizing a VPN is a simple and user-friendly process that allows individuals to safely share files without worrying about data exposure or interception. VPN services serve a crucial function in protecting users' identities, passwords, locations, and other personal information from potential hackers.

The recent increase in VPN usage can be attributed to the increased tension and people's desire for timely updates in the country. Furthermore, individuals sought to express their opinions and comments on the arrest of Imran Khan. The availability of VPN services facilitated secure communication and enabled people to freely share their views during this challenging period.