Cyclone Mocha Approaches: Half A Million Evacuated In Bangladesh

Bangladesh has begun a large-scale evacuation operation to move almost 500,000 people from the southeast coast as Cyclone Mocha, a 'very dangerous' tropical cyclone, is expected to hit the country and may affect the Rohingya refugee camp, the largest in the world.

The cyclone, one of the strongest in almost 20 years, is forecasted to hit the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on Sunday.

'Cyclone 'Mocha' is coming. We have kept the cyclone centres and taken all types of preparations to tackle it,' Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said.

The cyclone's path is anticipated to impact the southeastern border district of Cox's Bazar, where more than a million Rohingya refugees reside. The authorities have established 55 shelters on the offshore island of Bhasan Char, where about 30,000 Rohingya refugees have already been moved from the mainland.

Bhasan Char, an island offshore Bangladesh, has been dedicated to Rohingya refugees, although most of them live in Cox's Bazar on the mainland near the border of Myanmar. Many of the refugees fled to Bangladesh in 2017 following a military crackdown in Myanmar.

The district administration has turned social, educational, and religious institutions into shelters, alongside 576 designated cyclone shelters in Cox's Bazar, to accommodate over half a million people.

The campaign to relocate people has been supported by around 8,600 Red Crescent volunteers, and the district administration has mobilized transportation to carry people to shelters.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Office reported that Cyclone Mocha is moving north-northwest with winds up to 175 kilometers per hour and could cause tidal surges from 8 to 12 feet beyond the normal tide.

Prime Minister Hasina warned of potential disruptions to electricity and gas supplies, as well as water stagnation in coastal areas. The storm has been described as the most powerful since Cyclone Sidr in 2007, which caused extensive damage and killed more than 3,000 people.

The World Meteorological Organization also warned of a storm surge and potential flash floods and landslides in low-lying areas of Myanmar and Bangladesh. Thousands have already been relocated from Saint Martin Island.





