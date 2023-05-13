Alia Bhatt Recalls Walking Red Carpet Of MET Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt starred in the hugely successful movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She will be making her Hollywood debut in The Heart Of Stone.

She actually gained attention at the MET Gala in 2023.

Alia Bhatt is one of the best actresses now working in Bollywood. There is no ignoring the fact that she is developing professionally every day. The actress who starred in the hugely successful movie Gangubai Kathiawadi last year also wed Ranbir Kapoor and gave birth to their first kid the same year. She will be making her Hollywood debut in The Heart Of Stone starring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. She actually gained attention when she made India proud at the MET Gala in 2023. Fans adored her appearance, and she made a striking impression at this international event. The Brahmastra actress recently discussed her experience and the circumstances surrounding her MET Gala walk.

During the conversation, Alia Bhatt remembers walking the MET Gala 2023 red carpet among some of Hollywood's top stars. The actress said that she was trying to control the young girl in her so she wouldn't trip on the red carpet and that she would have enough time to pose, take a breath, and enjoy the occasion. Alia further disclosed that she was making sure the pressure would not get to her because she knew that everyone would be watching her on this important day, which would be historic for her.

She said, “It’s not about giving yourself too much pressure and taking it seriously. It’s a massive and big deal but it was also about having fun and light on the inside, so that your face looks lit up and happy. That’s something I was focusing on. Having said that, I really had a lovely time.”

Alia Bhatt is starring in some intriguing movies. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which broke all box office records and also starred Ranbir Kapoor. Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi will also appear in this movie. After almost 7 years, KJo will make her directorial debut with this movie. With the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the key roles, Alia will also make her Hollywood debut.