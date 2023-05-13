The film has been controversial since its trailer was released last month.

She believes every Indian should be able to appreciate the film without taking offence to it.

Bhattacharjee's response highlights the importance of tolerance and mutual respect in relationships.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, an actor, responded on Twitter to a post about a woman who broke up with her boyfriend after watching the trailer for 'The Kerala Story.' The film, directed by Sudipto Sen, has been controversial since its trailer was released last month. Devoleena shared her thoughts on the movie and revealed that she watched it with her husband, Shanwaz Shaikh.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “It's not always like that. My husband is a Muslim and came with me to watch the movie and he appreciated it. He neither took it as an offence nor he felt it was against his religion. And I feel thats how every Indian should be like.”

4 Bhattacharjee's response highlights the importance of tolerance and mutual respect in relationships. 4 The film has been controversial since its trailer was released last month. 4 She believes every Indian should be able to appreciate the film without taking offence to it.

She replied to a post which read, “My colleague’s friend Nidhi had an interfaith affair. She casually asked her boyfriend to watch Kerala Story. He not only refused but also abused her & accused her of being Islamophobic. She got scared & asked her bf why is he being so rude & how can she be Islamophobic when she is dating a Muslim. Her bf replied if she is not Islamophobic then she should convert to Islam & marry him.”