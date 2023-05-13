Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Picture With Newborn Boy

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar spotted leaving hospital with newborn baby boy

Couple's first public appearance with their son

Couple tied the knot in December 2020 and announced pregnancy the same month

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were spotted with their newborn baby boy as they left the hospital and headed home on Saturday evening. The couple had welcomed their first child earlier in the week on May 10. Paparazzi captured photos and videos of the family's first public outing together.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were recently spotted leaving the hospital with their newborn baby for the first time. In a video, Gauahar can be seen cradling the baby wrapped in a white cloth as they walked out. The couple looked happy as they thanked the media and received congratulatory messages.

The couple was spotted in their casual outfits during their first public appearance with their newborn baby, who was born at the Lilavati Hospital And Research Centre in Mumbai earlier this week. Gauahar chose a white t-shirt paired with green pants, while Zaid wore a black t-shirt and beige pants.

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby boy, stating that he was born on May 10. “Allahumma baarik fihi.” Gauahar Khan shared a picture announcing the arrival of her son, which stated the news of his birth, , “It's a Boy. As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling parents, Gauahar and Zaid.”

Gauahar tied the knot with actor Zaid Darbar in December 2020 and announced her pregnancy in December of the same year through a musical video shared on social media. It read, “One became two when Z met G and now the adventure continues as we soon become three! Gauahar & Darbar + 1, In Sha Allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this new journey.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar organized a baby shower in Mumbai with the presence of their close ones to celebrate their soon-to-arrive little one. Well-known personalities like Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu and Rajeev, Mahhi Vij, Awez Darbar, Preeti Simoes and Niti Simoes were among the guests spotted at the event.

Gauahar Khan's most recent project was hosting 'The Most Eligible Singles,' which was her first appearance on Netflix. Despite being pregnant at the time, she continued to shoot for the show.





3 Couple tied the knot in December 2020 and announced pregnancy the same month 3 Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar spotted leaving hospital with newborn baby boy 3 Couple's first public appearance with their son



