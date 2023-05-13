Ileana D'cruz Showing Off Her Baby Bump

Ileana D'Cruz, a well-known actress in Hindi and Telugu movies.

The well-known actress Ileana D'cruz, who is most recognized for her roles in Hindi and Telugu movies, is expecting her first child. The actress, who is fairly active on Instagram, took to her official account in April of this year and posted a surprise update. Ileana D'cruz's news came as a major surprise to her friends, admirers, and followers in the film business, who have been congratulating her ever since.

The Barfi actress frequently shares pregnancy and maternity-related photos on her Instagram these days since she is so eager to see her unborn child. But on Friday, May 12, the stunning expectant mother made her baby bump public for the first time with a special post.

Ileana D'Cruz posted a few pretty images of herself on her official account. The actress is shown holding a glass of water while standing in her dining room wearing a black maxi dress. She is seen laughing widely and gazing at her baby bump in the pictures, which are now going viral. Ileana captioned the image, 'Bump alert!! '

Ileana D'Cruz was photographed with the Tiger 3 actress and her friends and family in the photos from their Maldives trip last year, which sparked rumors about her connection with Sebastian Laurent Michael, the brother of prominent Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. Later, Karan Johar confirmed that the two are genuinely dating, and Katrina made a cameo in season seven of Koffee With Karan.

