Jack Nicholson Attends Third Consecutive Lakers Game With Son

Actor Jack Nicholson has been spotted attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game for the third time in a row, accompanied by his son Ray Nicholson.

The 86-year-old star was present at the Crypto.com Arena for the game against the Golden State Warriors, following his attendance at previous games on May 9 and April 28. Nicholson, who is famous for his roles in films such as The Bucket List, is a well-known fan of the Lakers.

According to report, Nicholson's appearance at the recent Lakers games is the first time he has been seen at a game since the season opener in October 2021.

During the April 28 game, Nicholson was seen conversing with Larry David and LeBron James, and was recognized for his iconic performances in The Shining and Batman with a video tribute on the jumbotron.

Jack Nicholson's final movie appearance was in the 2010 romantic comedy 'How Do You Know'. In 2013, the actor revealed in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald that he was not seeking to take on additional acting roles.

He explained that he did not want to continue working until his death as it was not his original motivation for entering the industry. Nicholson stated that he was driven earlier in his career, but not anymore.