Kamal Haasan's Heartfelt Message To Rahul Gandhi After Karnataka Election Results

Kamal Haasan congratulates Rahul Gandhi on Congress's significant victory in Karnataka

Kamal draws a comparison between Rahul and Mahatma Gandhi

Kamal Haasan had shown support for Rahul Gandhi before the elections

After Congress's significant victory in the Karnataka state election, actor Kamal Haasan wrote a note on Twitter addressed to party leader Rahul Gandhi. He included a photo of himself and Rahul from the Bharat Jodo Yatra and made a comparison to Mahatma Gandhi. The election results were announced on the same day and indicate that Congress will have a comfortable lead.

Kamal expressed his thoughts on the occasion by writing about it, “Shri @RahulGandhi ji, Heartiest Congratulations for this significant victory! Just as Gandhiji, you walked your way into people's hearts and as he did you demonstrated that in your gentle way you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility. Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest thumping has ushered a breath of fresh air for the people.”

Kamal also added “You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness, who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you. Kudos for not just the victory but also for the manner of victory.”

During a media interaction held at the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi expressed his gratitude towards the people of Karnataka and conveyed his appreciation. He said “On one hand, there was the strength of crony capitalism and on the other, there was the power of the poor people. Strength lost to power.”

Kamal also said “In the Karnataka fight, hatred or abuse were not Congress' weapons. We fought for the issues of the people.”

As per the latest updates, the Congress party is leading in 136 out of 224 assembly seats in Karnataka, which is above the required majority mark of 113. The results indicate the end of BJP's rule in the state. Karnataka held the election in a single phase, with a voter turnout of 73.19 percent, as reported by the state's chief electoral officer.

Before the elections, Kamal Haasan had been showing his support for Rahul Gandhi. He had participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi alongside the Congress leader, where they walked together. Later, Kamal shared photos on Twitter that featured him and Rahul Gandhi together. He had written, 'Walking to connect the legacy of our glorious past with our bright future @RahulGandhi @maiamofficial #BharatJodoYatra #MakkalNeedhiMaiam.”

In addition to Kamal Haasan, many other actors were observed accompanying the Congress leader on his stroll.