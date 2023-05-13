Navya Nanda And Mira Rajput Wore Summer Somewhere Dress

Navya Naveli Nanda is already well-known in her own.

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, may not have any intentions to enter Bollywood, but she is already well-known in her own right. On Instagram, she has more than 909k fans who anxiously await her beautiful images. Navya also has a flawless sense of style, and she always dresses appropriately for every event. Pictures from Sandeep Khosla's 60th birthday party, which she just attended, went viral. In a black and white satin outfit, Navya Naveli Nanda looked stunning and quickly brought to mind Mira Rajput's appearance from a few months back.

Navya Naveli Nanda was stunning in the Summer Somewhere Rosa dress, which is ideal for wearing to parties! The ankle-grazing viscose satin dress features a plunging V neckline, noodle straps, and a flowing, appealing shape. Simply striking is how the ivory-hued bodice contrasts with the black dress. What's best? The garment costs Rs 6,590, which isn't a lot of money. Navya kept her accessories simple, opting for a simple silver bracelet. She didn't wear any jewelry and allowed her glam speak for itself. Her makeup was flawless, with glossy lips and flushed cheeks. She let her hair fall freely in gentle waves.

The same seductive dress from Summer Somewhere was worn by Mira Rajput, who parted her hair to the side and let her hair open. She wore a white bracelet and a delicate chain with a little pendant. Mira Rajput added a black purse and matching shoes as accessories. Mira Rajput looks quite stunning while wearing the attire with ease.