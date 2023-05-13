Salman Khan Met Mamata Banerjee For 30 Minutes At Her House

Salman Khan visits Mamata Banerjee before his Kolkata performance

Salman Khan will be performing at the East Bengal Club along with other popular names

Khan's next project is the highly anticipated "Tiger 3"

Salman Khan arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon and was seen visiting the residence of West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, in the Kalighat neighborhood. The purpose of his visit was for his Da-Bangg Tour, during which he will be performing at the East Bengal Club on Saturday. Video footage of the actor's arrival and visit with the chief minister has been shared online.

Salman Khan visited Mamata Banerjee before his performance in Kolkata, and a video shared by media showed the actor arriving at the CM's house with his security. Salman wore a light blue shirt with grey trousers and sunglasses, and his bodyguard Shera was also present with him.

When Salman Khan arrived in his vehicle, the paparazzi in Kolkata greeted him as 'bhaijaan'. He then saw Mamata Banerjee, who was waiting outside her residence to welcome him. The actor showed respect by folding his hands, and the Chief Minister draped a shawl around his neck as a gesture of welcome. The media was present to witness their exchange of pleasantries.

Before entering the residence, the actor Salman Khan took a moment to pose for the media. He waved, saluted, and folded his hands at the camera, while Mamata Banerjee also joined him for some photos. After the photo-op, they both entered the building premises.

Officials have reported that the actor, Salman Khan, spent approximately half an hour at the residence of the chief minister. As a result, security measures have been increased at the hotel where Salman is currently lodged.

Salman Khan is all set to perform in Kolkata after a considerable gap. He will be taking the stage at a club that commemorated its 100th anniversary a few months back. Apart from Salman, the show will feature popular names such as Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Maniesh Paul.

Earlier, the audience's response was witnessed towards the cost of tickets for the event. The ticket prices range from ₹699 and go up to ₹40,000, with lounge access costing around ₹2-3 lakhs.

Salman Khan's recent movie, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,' received negative feedback from critics and failed to do well at the box office. However, he did make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan,' reprising his famous character, Tiger. Khan's next project is the highly anticipated 'Tiger 3,' co-starring Katrina Kaif.



