Shweta Tiwari Dazzles In Deep-Neck Halter Top And Skirt

Shweta Tiwari is a renowned Indian TV actress.

She is well known for her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She is stunning in a black jacket, and matching short skirt.

It appears like Mrs. Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay gave up her sarees for a more daring and furious look in the most recent photo shoot.

Fans were in wonder when Indian TV actress Shweta Tiwari appeared in a white halter top with an extremely plunging neckline, black jacket, and matching short skirt.

Black kohled eyelids gave Shweta's makeup just the right amount of mystery and allure. She chose a pale lip colour to let her innate beauty stand out. She added a bit of glam and improved the appearance overall with her smart accessorising, which included a brown necklace and a chic bracelet.

Shweta's most recent photo shoot captivated her followers on social media. In the caption, she stated:

'High with Life🖤'

















The 42-year-old mother of two children may be past her prime in comparison to the other Bollywood diva stars, but she still shows that age is just a number. Her steamy photo shoot is self-explanatory.









Indian actress Shweta Tiwari mainly appears in Hindi television. In the serial opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Ekta Kapoor, she is well known for her role as Prerna Sharma. She competed on Bigg Boss in 2010 and won, making history by becoming the first woman to win the competition.









She has also appeared on Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Khatron Ke Khiladi, along with other reality television shows. She can currently be seen portraying Main Hoon Aparajita's title protagonist, Aparajita, on Zed TV.