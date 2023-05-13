Supriya Pilgaonkar Will Play Role Of Mother-in-law This Time

The new season will feature Supriya Pilgaonkar in the role of the mother-in-law.

Actor Supriya Pilgaonkar and late Reema Lagoo played the roles of saas-bahu in the popular comedy show Tu Tu Main Main, the first episode of which aired in July 1994. The show is now making a comeback with a new season, as confirmed by actor-director Sachin Pilgaonkar in a recent interview. The new season will feature Supriya Pilgaonkar in the role of the mother-in-law.

The show focused on the relationship between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, with Mahesh Thakur balancing his onscreen mother and wife. The show had a sequel series, Kadvee Khattee Meethi, directed by Sachin and with similar themes and an extended cast, which aired in 2006.

Sachin Pilgaonkar revealed in a recent interview that he is currently working on reviving the popular show Tu Tu Main Main. He also shared details about Supriya Pilgaonkar's role in the new season, stating that she will be playing the mother-in-law instead of the daughter-in-law.