Vivek Agnihotri Questions Portrayal Of Rajasthani Characters On Screen

Vivek Agnihotri criticizes the portrayal of Rajasthani characters in movies and TV shows.

He also criticized the use of makeup for actors playing men or women in khaki clothing.

Agnihotri made these observations without naming any specific production.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has made a list of criticisms about the depiction of a Rajasthani character in a movie or TV show, but without naming the specific production. He has objected to the actors' accents when speaking Rajasthani, the portrayal of a police officer character, and the use of makeup for actors playing men or women in khaki clothing.

Vivek Agnihotri made the observations about the portrayal of a Rajasthani character in a movie or TV show, without naming the production. This occurred a day after the release of the movie 'Dahaad,' featuring Sonakshi Sinha as a police officer, and Homi Adajania's recent series 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo,' which is set in a Gujarati environment.

3 Agnihotri made these observations without naming any specific production. 3 Vivek Agnihotri criticizes the portrayal of Rajasthani characters in movies and TV shows. 3 He also criticized the use of makeup for actors playing men or women in khaki clothing.

His tweet on Saturday read: “Few observations: 1. Bollywood actors think that by saying hukum… mharo… tharo… they can become Rajasthani characters. Rest of the dialogues they can speak in their Punjabi, Bambaiya, Tamil, Kannada accent…”

“2. To be a cop you just need to wear tight fitting khaki clothes. With tons of makeup. 3. They think by doing dull and boring acting, speaking dialogues so softly so no one can understand is good, cool acting. 4. If you make ultra modern looking, fair and lovely, urban actors utter few Rajasthani words and abuse unnecessarily, the audience is so stupid that they will believe that these actors are indeed Rajasthani…”