AED TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2023

UAE Dirham TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 77.76 as per Inter-bank currency rates and AED TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 UAE Dirham is PKR 77.84. Updated on, 13 May 2023. UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
AED TO PKR (UAE Dirham Rate in Pakistan)The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|77.76
|77.84
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191.26
|191.46
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.97
|British Pound
|GBP
|357.62
|358.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211.69
|211.91
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|40.92
|41.36
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.89
|41.94
|Euro
|EUR
|312.13
|312.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.88
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.12
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|948.61
|950.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.14
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|184.80
|185.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.63
|27.67
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.73
|79.87
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.15
|76.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214.41
|214.63
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.66
|27.69
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.14
|320.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.42
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|77.76
|77.84
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.70
|285.60
