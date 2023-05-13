BHD TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2023

- Pakistani Rupee Remains Stable Against Bahrain Dinar Today
Bahrain Dinar TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 769.97 as per Inter-bank market rates and BHD TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Bahrain Dinar is PKR 777.97. Updated on, 13 May 2023. Bahrain Dinar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
BHD TO PKR (Bahrain Dinar Rate in Pakistan)The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|769.97
|777.97
BHD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191.26
|191.46
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.97
|British Pound
|GBP
|357.62
|358.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211.69
|211.91
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|40.92
|41.36
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.89
|41.94
|Euro
|EUR
|312.13
|312.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.88
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.12
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|948.61
|950.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.14
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|184.80
|185.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.63
|27.67
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.73
|79.87
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.15
|76.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214.41
|214.63
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.66
|27.69
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.14
|320.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.42
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|77.76
|77.84
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.70
|285.60
