Web Desk 13 May , 2023 10:06 AM

BHD TO PKR and Other Currency Rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2023
Bahrain Dinar TO PKR buying exchange rate is  PKR 769.97 as per Inter-bank market rates and BHD TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Bahrain Dinar is PKR 777.97. Updated on, 13 May 2023. Bahrain Dinar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

BHD TO PKR (Bahrain Dinar Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
DATE BUYING SELLING
Today 769.97 777.97

BHD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Australian Dollar AUD 191.26 191.46
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.97
British Pound GBP 357.62 358.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 211.69 211.91
Chinese Yuan CNY 40.92 41.36
Danish Krone DKK 41.89 41.94
Euro EUR 312.13 312.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.41 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.88 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.12
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 948.61 950.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.14 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 184.80 185.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.63 27.67
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal QAR 79.73 79.87
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.15 76.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.41 214.63
Swedish Krona SEK 27.66 27.69
Swiss Franc CHF 320.14 320.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.41 8.42
UAE Dirham AED 77.76 77.84
US Dollar USD 284.70 285.60
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

