Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 13 May 2023

TheGold Rate in Saudi Arabia (KSA) Today on 13 May 2023 is 2,429.52 SAR (Saudi Riyal) for PER grams of 24-Karat of the precious metal, while 1 Tola of 24-Karat Gold is being sold for SAR 2,834.04.
GOLD PRICE IN SAUDI ARABIA – 13 MAY 2023
|GOLD UNIT
|GOLD PRICE IN SAUDI ARABIA
|GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD)
|Gold 24K per Ounce
|SAR 7,556.78
|$2,014.87
|Gold 24K per 10 Grams
|SAR 2,429.52
|$647.78
|Gold 22K per 10 Grams
|SAR 2,227.06
|$593.80
|Gold 24K per Tola
|SAR 2,834.04
|$755.64
|Gold 22K per Tola
|SAR 2,597.87
|$692.67
