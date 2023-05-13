Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 13 May 2023

TheGold Rate in Saudi Arabia (KSA) Today on 13 May 2023 is 2,429.52 SAR (Saudi Riyal) for PER grams of 24-Karat of the precious metal, while 1 Tola of 24-Karat Gold is being sold for SAR 2,834.04.

GOLD PRICE IN SAUDI ARABIA – 13 MAY 2023 GOLD UNIT GOLD PRICE IN SAUDI ARABIA GOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD) Gold 24K per Ounce SAR 7,556.78 $2,014.87 Gold 24K per 10 Grams SAR 2,429.52 $647.78 Gold 22K per 10 Grams SAR 2,227.06 $593.80 Gold 24K per Tola SAR 2,834.04 $755.64 Gold 22K per Tola SAR 2,597.87 $692.67 Gold rates change almost every day worldwide including Saudia. Get the updates about today gold price in Saudi Arabia, and get rates of 18 karat, 20 karat, 21 karat and 22 karat gold. These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram and 10 grams formats in SAR currency. Live Rates are provided by the local gold markets and bullion markets of Saudia every day. Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Saudi jewellery market and quoted by Saudi Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.