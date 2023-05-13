Jobs in Dubai Offering Salary Over 4000 Dirhams

Jobs in Dubai are offering salary over 4000 Dirhams.

Millennium Hotel Dubai, a well-known name in the hospitality sector, has recently advertised several appealing job vacancies for ambitious professionals. By offering salary packages that exceed 4000 Dirhams, the hotel hopes to attract skilled individuals to join its diverse and dynamic workforce.

Eligibility Criteria:

For most positions, candidates are expected to have at least a high school diploma or a similar level of education. However, some roles may require higher educational qualifications or specialized certifications. In the hospitality industry, having relevant work experience is typically preferred, especially for senior-level or managerial roles. However, entry-level positions may be available for candidates who have little or no prior experience. Having relevant work experience is usually preferred in the hospitality industry, particularly for senior-level or managerial positions. Nonetheless, candidates who have little or no prior experience may still be able to apply for entry-level roles. Delivering outstanding customer service is a top priority for the hotel, and as such, candidates should possess excellent interpersonal skills. This includes the ability to work collaboratively in a team, communicate effectively, and provide guests with exceptional experiences.

Documents Required:

Updated Resume/CV Cover Letter Identification Documents Work Experience Certificates Educational Certificates Professional Certifications:

How to Apply:

Candidates who wish to apply for a job at Millennium Hotel Dubai can do so by visiting the hotel's official website or the designated recruitment portal.

Millennium Hotel Job Vacancies in Dubai