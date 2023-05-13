Pakistani Rupee appreciates against Chinese Yuan in interbank - 13 May 2023

Pakistan rupee on 13 May 2023 recovered against the Chinese Yuan, with analysts attributing it to expectations that the government would reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

4 IMF deal expectations and trade deficits impact market sentiment. 4 PKR appreciates -2.55 vs Chinese Yuan. 4 Inflows from exports & remittances drive growth.

The local currency closed at Rs 13 May 2023 per Chinese Yuan in the interbank market, an appreciation of (Rs -2.55) from yesterday, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to traders, the inflows of export revenues and worker remittances during the day helped the rupee regain value versus the dollar.

Dealers reported that the demand for foreign currency remained strong due to external payments pressure, while the expansion of the current account and trade deficits also contributed to the market’s negative sentiment.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 40.92 41.36

