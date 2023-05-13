language: English
Pakistani Rupee appreciates against Hong Kong Dollar in interbank - 13 May 2023

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 10:04 AM

  • PKR appreciates -2.54 vs Hong Kong Dollar.
  • Inflows from exports & remittances drive growth.
  • IMF deal expectations and trade deficits impact market sentiment.

Pakistan rupee on 13 May 2023 recovered against the Hong Kong Dollar, with analysts attributing it to expectations that the government would reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The local currency closed at Rs 13 May 2023 per Hong Kong Dollar in the interbank market, an appreciation of (Rs -2.54) from yesterday, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to traders, the inflows of export revenues and worker remittances during the day helped the rupee regain value versus the dollar.

Dealers reported that the demand for foreign currency remained strong due to external payments pressure, while the expansion of the current account and trade deficits also contributed to the market’s negative sentiment.

DATE BUYING SELLING
Today 36.41 36.45

HKD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Australian Dollar AUD 191.26 191.46
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.97
British Pound GBP 357.62 358.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 211.69 211.91
Chinese Yuan CNY 40.92 41.36
Danish Krone DKK 41.89 41.94
Euro EUR 312.13 312.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.41 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.88 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.12
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 948.61 950.24
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.14 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 184.80 185.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.63 27.67
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal QAR 79.73 79.87
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.15 76.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.41 214.63
Swedish Krona SEK 27.66 27.69
Swiss Franc CHF 320.14 320.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.41 8.42
UAE Dirham AED 77.76 77.84
US Dollar USD 284.70 285.60

