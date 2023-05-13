Pakistani Rupee appreciates against Hong Kong Dollar in interbank - 13 May 2023

- PKR appreciates -2.54 vs Hong Kong Dollar.
- Inflows from exports & remittances drive growth.
- IMF deal expectations and trade deficits impact market sentiment.
Pakistan rupee on 13 May 2023 recovered against the Hong Kong Dollar, with analysts attributing it to expectations that the government would reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
The local currency closed at Rs 13 May 2023 per Hong Kong Dollar in the interbank market, an appreciation of (Rs -2.54) from yesterday, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.
According to traders, the inflows of export revenues and worker remittances during the day helped the rupee regain value versus the dollar.
Dealers reported that the demand for foreign currency remained strong due to external payments pressure, while the expansion of the current account and trade deficits also contributed to the market’s negative sentiment.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|36.41
|36.45
HKD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|191.26
|191.46
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.97
|British Pound
|GBP
|357.62
|358.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211.69
|211.91
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|40.92
|41.36
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.89
|41.94
|Euro
|EUR
|312.13
|312.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.88
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.12
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|948.61
|950.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.14
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|184.80
|185.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.63
|27.67
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.73
|79.87
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.15
|76.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214.41
|214.63
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.66
|27.69
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.14
|320.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.41
|8.42
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|77.76
|77.84
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.70
|285.60
End of Article
