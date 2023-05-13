Did Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner Make Out During The Lakers Playoff?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been romantically linked for months.

Both were spotted together during a Lakers Playoff game in Los Angeles on May 12.

Jenner opted for a casual chic look, while Bad Bunny opted for a black jacket.

Despite dating rumors that have gone viral online, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have no intention of hiding their connection. Although there hasn't been any formal confirmation of Kendall and Bad Bunny's relationship, the two have been romantically linked for a good number of months.

Speaking of which, on May 12, Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were spotted together during a Lakers Playoff game in Los Angeles. The reported pair was spotted watching the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors play in the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game at Crypto.com Arena.

According to Just Jared, Kendall and Bad Bunny sat in the front row with a couple of their buddies. Kim Kardashian, Kendall's sister, and North West, North West's mother, attended the game as well.

Kendall Jenner opted for a casual chic look as she donned a white tank top with a khaki-colored skirt. She also wore knee-high boots. The model kept her hair open and accessorized the look with a pair of golden earrings and a golden necklace.

On the other hand, Bad Bunny was seen dressed in a black jacket, which he wore on top of a white tee-shirt. The rapper also donned a pair of black trousers and a matching black cap. He finished the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Both Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen holding a beverage in their hands, as they talked with their friends.

Some videos also show Kendall and Bad Bunny getting cozy and having a flirty conversation respectively.