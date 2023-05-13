Amber Heard Thrives Post-Hollywood, Embracing A New Chapter

Amber Heard was seen in Madrid.

Amber Heard was photographed on Thursday in Spain giving her autograph to a fan after reportedly giving up the Hollywood lifestyle. The 37-year-old 'Justice League' actress was seen in Madrid while sporting a big sun hat and collecting autographs for her excited admirers. She even complied and posed for a picture holding the fan.

According to the source, Heard allegedly 'quit Hollywood' and moved to Madrid with her 2-year-old last week. This past week, a 'Rum Diary' actor was seen chatting with her little kid at a Madrid park.

Heard famously listed her Yucca Valley, California, home for sale in July 2022 for $1.1 million after losing her defamation lawsuit against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 that falsely accused Depp of assaulting her. Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against her in 2019. Heard filed a countersuit against him for $100 million a year later in retaliation.

After the televised trial concluded in June 2022, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages as well as $350,000 in punitive fines. Heard asked for a new trial, contending that there was no supporting evidence for the jury's verdict. She was wed to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor, age 59.

In 2015, the couple wed on a remote island, but their marriage lasted just 15 months until they called it quits. Heard filed for divorce on the grounds of irreconcilable differences after accusing her partner of domestic violence. Additionally, she requested a restraining order against Johnny Depp.

