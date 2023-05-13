Ex-PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani Shows Concern For Future Of Global Cricket

Ehsan Mani says increasing BCCI's share income makes no sense.

BCCI will receive 38.5 percent of ICC's revenue.

Mani said that ICC should not rely solely on India.

After it was discovered that India will receive a substantial portion of the $3 billion media rights contract for 2024–2027 from the International Cricket Council (ICC), former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani expressed concern for the future of international cricket.

The reports claim that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will receive 38.5 percent of the ICC's net surplus earnings, a significant increase from the existing 2015–23 agreement's share of 22 percent.

'(Proposed revenue distribution model) will be giving the most money to the country that needs it the least, which makes no sense,' Mani, who served as ICC president from 2003 to 2006 and left the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2021, said in an exclusive interview with sources.

'I think it's very unfortunate. There's no strategic thinking about the development of the global game. There's no vision.'

Mani added that cricket should expand outside of its sphere of influence rather than relying solely on India.

'It only takes one downtown in an economic cycle for the ICC members to be affected. There is far too much reliance on India,' he said.

'If the ICC wants a truly global game and diversify its financial reliance, the country to develop is the U.S. I would have put $20-30 million into the U.S. You also need to grow the game in Africa, that's the future.

'I think the global game (Associates) should have been allocated at least 30 percent (instead of 11 percent). That's the only way to globalize the game.'

Mani also argued against giving India the largest financial contribution and in favor of financial parity among the 12 full members of the ICC.

'You have to give countries enough resources to not only develop their players but to pay them a fair amount, especially with the IPL and other T20 leagues targeting players,' he said.

'The Indian market brings in a lot of money...it's not the BCCI (India's governing body). There are benefits to the Indian companies to advertise in the ICC events and worldwide. India are not playing on its own, they are playing against other members. It's a two-way street.'