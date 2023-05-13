Fakhar Zaman Rates Shaheen Afridi As A Tougher Bowler Than Starc And Boult

Fakhar Zaman said Shaheen Afridi is tougher to face than Starc or Boult.

He has faith in Babar's ability to score big in five out of ten matches.

Fakhar mentioned that people should not worry excessively about the World Cup.

In a podcast interview with the Pakistan Cricket Board, Fakhar Zaman, who is the opening batsman for the Pakistan cricket team, stated that while he has faced bowlers like Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult, he finds it challenging to bat against Shaheen Afridi.

“It is tougher to bat against Shaheen than Starc or Boult,” Fakhar said.

During the same podcast interview, Fakhar Zaman, who has played in 70 one-day internationals for Pakistan, mentioned that his batting technique has evolved since 2016, and he strives to improve his weaknesses.

He also acknowledged the high standards set by his teammates Rizwan and Babar Azam, which have encouraged everyone to perform and adapt equally well. Fakhar expressed his satisfaction in contributing to Pakistan's success through his improved power-hitting and fitness.

In conclusion, Fakhar Zaman mentioned that people often worry excessively about the World Cup. However, they will start preparing for it appropriately when it is time.