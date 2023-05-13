Grant Bradburn Named New Head Coach Of Pakistan National Team: PCB

Grant Bradburn signed two-year contract with PCB.

Grant Bradburn has been named the men's national team's head coach for a two-year term, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

During Pakistan's just-finished home series against New Zealand, Bradburn also acted as the team's head coach on a consulting basis.

“It is a great honour for me to work with the highly talented and skillful side like Pakistan as a head coach. We have been working hard on our raising our game and are eager to showcase our growing skills. Mickey Arthur and I are excited to support, challenge and develop our players. The New Zealand series has been valuable to get game time and create clarity of roles, culture and brand to win,” Bradburn was quoted as saying in a press release.

“We have raised the bar of expectation and we will keep challenging our players. The process has started and our players are agreeing to take these challenges head-on. ODI cricket has evolved and our agreed expectations are aligned to being the best in the world. We have mutually agreed with our players they are capable of higher team scores, even when setting totals. There has been immediate positive signs during this series and this group of players is determined to continually improve, to put ourselves into contention to win major events,” he added.

Bradburn also served as the Pakistani team's fielding coach from 2018 to 2020 before joining the National Cricket Academy to focus on the training of coaches.

“I am delighted to name Grant Bradburn as the head coach of our men’s side. Bradburn joins the side with plethora of coaching experience. After having worked with our men’s side before and at the National Cricket Academy, he understands our culture and philosophy of cricket well and is an ideal candidate to take our team forward,” PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said.

“After the announcement of Mickey Arthur as team director, Bradburn’s appointment is another step in our endeavors of putting together a highly qualified coaching panel so our players can benefit from their experiences and dominate world cricket in all three formats,” he added.

The PCB also disclosed that former South African cricketer Andrew Puttick has signed a two-year deal to serve as the team's batting coach. Drikus Saaiman, the team's strength and conditioning coach, and Cliffe Deacon, the team's physical therapist, will continue in their current positions.