Pakistan And Sri Lanka Discuss Playing ODI Matches Before World Cup

PCB and SLC discussing playing ODI matches before the ICC World Cup in India.

Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup uncertain due to BCCI's refusal to send their team to Pakistan.

BCCI unlikely to accept PCB's proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup.

The PCB and SLC have held talks about playing ODI matches before the upcoming ICC World Cup in India, while Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka in July for a two-Test series is already confirmed as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are considering the possibility of playing ODI matches before the ICC World Cup later this year in India, and could replace the Test matches or play both formats together.

The participation of Pakistan in the Asia Cup is uncertain due to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) refusal to send their team to Pakistan, with the BCCI instead pushing for a neutral venue.

0 BCCI unlikely to accept PCB's proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup. 0 PCB and SLC discussing playing ODI matches before the ICC World Cup in India. 0 Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup uncertain due to BCCI's refusal to send their team to Pakistan.

However, the PCB is reluctant to host the event outside of Pakistan as it would negatively impact the progress made in bringing international cricket back to the country.

The BCCI is unlikely to agree to the PCB's proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup, which would have allowed India to play at a neutral venue.

The chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, has called for a rational approach to resolve the situation, which could impact Pakistan's participation in the ODI World Cup. Sethi has also expressed doubts about Pakistan's chances of traveling to India for the tournament.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said.

“There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches,” he added.











