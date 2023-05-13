Shaheens are on the verge of winning against Zim A.

Haseebullah scored 117 runs off 214 deliveries.

Nyasha Mayavo scored 53 runs.

During the second four-day match, which took place at the Mutare Sports Club in Mutare, Pakistan Shaheens' bowlers enabled their team to completely dominate Zimbabwe A.

At day three's end, Pakistan was only three wickets away from an innings victory as Zimbabwe A trailed by 78 runs.

Shaheens were dismissed for 479 in 116 overs earlier when they resumed their first innings with a score of 461 for 8 in 112 overs. Centurion Haseebullah scored 117 runs off 214 deliveries, slamming 14 fours and one six, before being removed in the 116th over, adding just six runs to his overnight total.

Victor Nyauchi got five wickets for Zimbabwe A, totaling 125 runs.

Only Nyasha Mayavo (55), who started the hosts' second innings with a deficit of 316 runs, was able to make a half-century. Joylord Gumbie (42) and Tony Munyonga (43) were the team's other prominent run scorers.

Aamir Jamal and Mohammad Ali each claimed two wickets for the visitors, resulting in scores of 45 and 37, respectively.



