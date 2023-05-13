Sethi Says 'If Indian Team Will Play In Pakistan Then We Are Ready To Play At Any Venue In India'

Najam Sethi was interviewed by a news agency

Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi was interviewed by a news agency, where he shared important insights on the future of Pakistan cricket. His interview sheds light on the current state of Pakistani cricket and the efforts being made to take it to the next level.

'It is Pakistan's turn to chair the Asian Council, Looking forward to being a part of AC' said Sethi

However, the existence of ACC is nothing without Pakistan, Najam Sethi

India and Pakistan bring in most of ACC's revenue, Najam Sethi

Broadcasters will face big problems if Pakistan boycotts Asia Cup, says Najam Sethi

Asia Cup is expected to earn 45 million dollars, most of which will come from Pakistan vs India matches, Najam Sethi

That is why I presented the hybrid model at the meeting in Bahrain, Najam Sethi

'There is no security problem in Pakistan, New Zealand team visited when there were protests in the country, Teams coming to Pakistan are given presidential level security' said Sethi

If there was a security problem in Pakistan, I would have been the first person to say that the Asia Cup should be shifted to a neutral venue, Najam Sethi

Sethi added 'BCCI did not contact us about the match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, The question is not whether the Pakistani team will play in Ahmedabad or not but whether the Pakistani team will go to India or not is very important'

'If the Indian team will play in Pakistan then we are ready to play at any venue in India, Hybrid model is the solution not only for Asia Cup but also for World Cup and Champions Trophy' says Najam Sethi