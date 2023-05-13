Shahzaib Leads The Way As Pakistan U19s Cruise To Series Victory

Shahzaib Khan scored an unbeaten century to lead Pakistan U19's chase of 200 runs.

Azan Awais scored 52 runs before being dismissed in the 32nd over.

Ariful Islam was the top scorer for Bangladesh U19 with 50 runs.

Pakistan U19 won the fourth one-day match against Bangladesh U19 by eight wickets, with Shahzaib Khan's unbeaten century leading them to an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

Shahzaib and Azan Awais opened the batting and put up a solid 152-run partnership while chasing 200 runs. Azan was dismissed after scoring 52 off 91 balls, including seven boundaries.

After Azan's dismissal, Shamyl Hussain joined him at the crease as Pakistan U19 were at 167 for two in 32.4 overs, and the duo added 35 runs for the third wicket. Captain Saad Baig then partnered with Shahzaib to chase down the target in the 37th over with an unbeaten 35-run partnership.

0 Ariful Islam was the top scorer for Bangladesh U19 with 50 runs. 0 Shahzaib Khan scored an unbeaten century to lead Pakistan U19's chase of 200 runs. 0 Azan Awais scored 52 runs before being dismissed in the 32nd over.

Shahzaib completed his century and remained not out on 105 off 105 balls with 14 boundaries and one six.

Bangladesh U19 were bowled out for 199 in 46.4 overs while batting first, with Ariful Islam scoring 50 off 95 deliveries.

Aimal Khan and Ali Asfand took three wickets each for Pakistan U19, who chased down the target in 36.2 overs with an unbeaten century by Shahzaib Khan, winning the match by eight wickets and taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. The teams will play the final match of the series on May 15th at the same venue.











