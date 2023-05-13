language: English
Sukkur Police Foils Major Terror Bid

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 04:04 PM

  • The operation was conducted near Saleh Pat area of Rohri.
  • During an operation, a terrorist was arrested.
  • The terrorist was identified as Pine Khan.

Sukkur: Sukkur Police has failed a major terror bid in Rohri and arrested terrorist from the banned organization Bloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Sanghaar Malik told the media that an operation was conducted near the Saleh Pat area of Rohri. During an operation, a terrorist was arrested.

According to the SSP, the terrorist was identified as Pine Khan Son of Pir Muhammad Bugti, who belongs to the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BRA).

SSP Sukkur told the media that 10 kg of explosives and heavy weapons were recovered from the terrorist. The arrested terrorist was planning to attack in different cities of the province.

He further said that the operation was coordinated with other law enforcement agencies. The investigation of the arrested terrorist is going on and more arrests will be made soon.

