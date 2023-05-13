Security Forces Killed Five Terrorists In Balochistan

A heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and forces.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed five terrorists in the general area of Hoshab, Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, terrorists had fire raided a security forces post in the general area of Hoshab, Balochistan. Having successfully repulsed the distant fire raid, the escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains of Balore, using aerial surveillance means.

As a follow-up, during an encircling operation launched to cut off fleeing terrorists, a heavy exchange of fire took place between terrorists and a security forces party.

During the skirmish, five terrorists have been sent to hell so far while a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered.

The operation, however, continues to track a few fleeing terrorists into adjoining areas.

Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.