Three Soldiers Martyred In FC Camp Muslim Bagh Operation Laid To Rest

The funeral prayers were offered at Quetta Garrison.

Corps Commander Quetta and senior officers were present.

Six soldiers were martyred during attack on in FC Camp Muslim Bagh.

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayers of soldiers who embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists in Frontier Corps Camp in Muslim Bagh were offered on Saturday at Quetta Garrison.

The martyrs were identified as Naik Amin Ullah, aged 31 resident of District Kalat, Lance Naik Abdul Manaf, aged 35 resident of District Chakwal, and Stenotypist Ghulam Fareed, aged 34 resident of District Sahiwal.

Corps Commander Quetta Lt General Asif Ghafoor including serving and retired officers and soldiers and civil government officials attended the funeral prayers, said a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The funeral prayers of other martyrs would be offered at their respective hometowns with full military honours.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute against nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, who are hell-bent to spoil hard-earned peace. These sacrifices will not go in vain and further strengthen our resolve to continue the fight against terrorism till its conclusion,” the ISPR said.

The ISPR earlier reported that the clearance operation at the) camp attacked in Muslim Bagh area of North Balochistan a day earlier had been completed.

At least seven Pakistan Army soldiers and a civilian were martyred in the attack, the military's media wing further revealed.

The ISPR added that six terrorists were killed in the operation. It said six others including a woman were injured.

It said the 'complex clearance operation' involved a hostage rescue situation whereby three families were also saved from a residential block. 'The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach,” the ISPR added.

The military maintained that necessary intelligence follow-up will continue to trace the terrorists' connections, arrest facilitators and expose their sponsors.

It said that security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart all attempts at sabotaging the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.