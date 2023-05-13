Shweta Tiwari Sizzling Look In Crop Top And Mini Skirt

Shweta Tiwari is demonstrating that age is just a number.

Shweta looks stunning in mini skirt and crop top.

Her fans showering praise and love on Instagram.

Shweta Tiwari, an eminent television entertainer, is demonstrating that age is only a number by maturing like a fine wine. Her latest photoshoot, in which she sports a stunning mini skirt and crop top, is giving tough competition to her daughter's glamour quotient. Fans are going gaga over her sizzling pictures that have created a buzz on social media.

3 Her fans showering praise and love on Instagram. 3 Shweta Tiwari is demonstrating that age is just a number. 3 Shweta looks stunning in mini skirt and crop top.

The entertainer welcomed euphoria to her fans on Friday when she shared a progression of pictures on Instagram with the subtitle 'High with Life.'

Her photographs have circulated around the web via virtual entertainment with fans giving her commendation, and getting multiple lakh likes. Indeed, even her little girl, Palak Tiwari, couldn't avoid remarking 'Mother' with a few heart-eye emoticons.

Shweta wore a dazzling glossy silk white tank top with a profound plunging neck area and a bunch toward the front. She matched it with a dark smaller than normal skirt that reaches out dependent upon her thighs and has an extra piece of texture dangling from one side, giving it a covering skirt-like appearance.

To finish her look, Shweta matched her outfit with stylish embellishments, including a long layered brilliant chain jewelry and an eccentric brilliant wristband.

Shweta was Assisted by make-up craftsman Deepak Durge, who gave her a perfect look with bare eyeshadow, mascara-loaded eyelashes, molded cheeks, and a shade of naked lipstick.

Assisted by hair specialist, Rahul Sharma, Shweta decided on a stylish and untidy hair styling and styled her braids into wavy flicks that impeccably outlined her face, adding to her by and large charming look.