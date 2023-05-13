language: English
Oppo A77 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 02:45 AM

The Oppo A77 is a budget-friendly smartphone that is currently available for purchase at a reasonable price.

The Oppo A77 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

It comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612. The device runs the Android 12 operating system and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

On the back, the Oppo A77 has a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device has a 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support fast charging 33W. The device is available in two colors: Sunset Orange and Sky Blue.

Oppo A77 price in Pakistan

Oppo A77 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Oppo A77 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI ColorOS 12.1
Dimensions 163.8 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight 187 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Sunset Orange, Sky Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.56 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic or leather back, Document editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 100% in 69 min (advertised)


