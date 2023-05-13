Oppo A77 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Oppo A77 has a dual-camera setup on the rear.

It has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Oppo A77 is a budget-friendly smartphone that is currently available for purchase at a reasonable price.

The Oppo A77 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

It comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612. The device runs the Android 12 operating system and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

On the back, the Oppo A77 has a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device has a 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support fast charging 33W. The device is available in two colors: Sunset Orange and Sky Blue.

Oppo A77 price in Pakistan

Oppo A77 price in Pakistan is Rs. 48,999/-

Oppo A77 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.8 x 75 x 8 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunset Orange, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic or leather back, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 100% in 69 min (advertised)



