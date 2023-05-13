Realme V30 Price In Pakistan & Features

Realme V30 has 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone is powerd by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Realme V30 has a dual camera setup on the back.

The Realme V30 was recently released in Pakistan at an affordable price. It's a mid-range smartphone with exceptional features.

The 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen on the Realme V30 has a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC chipset powers the device, which is a high-performance processor.

Realme V30 price in Pakistan

Realme V30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Realme V30 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI 3.0 Dimensions 8.1 mm thickness Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 600 nits Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP + 0.3 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W



