language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Realme V30 Price In Pakistan & Features

Realme V30 Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 13 May , 2023 02:11 AM

Open In App
Realme V30 Price In Pakistan & Features
  • Realme V30 has 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
  • The phone is powerd by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The Realme V30 has a dual camera setup on the back.

The Realme V30 was recently released in Pakistan at an affordable price. It's a mid-range smartphone with exceptional features.

The 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen on the Realme V30 has a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

The Realme V30 has a dual camera setup on the back. 4

The Realme V30 has a dual camera setup on the back.

Realme V30 has 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 4

Realme V30 has 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone is powerd by a 5000 mAh battery. 4

The phone is powerd by a 5000 mAh battery.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC chipset powers the device, which is a high-performance processor.

It has 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the back of the Realme V30, there are two cameras.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Realme V30 price in Pakistan

Realme V30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Realme V30 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS
UI Realme UI 3.0
Dimensions 8.1 mm thickness
Weight 186 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Gold
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE
Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
GPU Mali-G57 MC2
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.5 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features 600 nits
Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP + 0.3 MP, LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,256,596[+0*]

DEATHS

6,874,258[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story