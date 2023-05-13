Realme V30 Price In Pakistan & Features

- Realme V30 has 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
- The phone is powerd by a 5000 mAh battery.
- The Realme V30 has a dual camera setup on the back.
The Realme V30 was recently released in Pakistan at an affordable price. It's a mid-range smartphone with exceptional features.
The 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen on the Realme V30 has a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.
The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC chipset powers the device, which is a high-performance processor.
It has 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
On the back of the Realme V30, there are two cameras.
The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.
Realme V30 price in Pakistan
Realme V30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
Realme V30 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 3.0
|Dimensions
|8.1 mm thickness
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|600 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP + 0.3 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Battery charging 10W
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Ac
- Connectivitywlanwi-fi
- Galileo
- Hdr
- Pakistan
- Realme V30
- Realme V30 Display
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,256,596[+0*]
DEATHS
6,874,258[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,900[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]