Germany To Provide 2.7 Billion Euro Military Aid Package To Ukraine

- Germany pledges 2.7 billion euros military aid to Ukraine.
- The package includes 30 Leopard tanks.
- Berlin would also provide four Iris-T air defence systems.
Germany will provide Ukraine with a new 2.7 billion euro ($2.97 billion) military aid package, including 30 Leopard tanks, according to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff on Saturday.
Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that Berlin would also provide four Iris-T air defence systems, 20 Marder armoured personnel carriers, 200 reconnaissance drones, 100 armoured vehicles, and a large amount of munitions.
