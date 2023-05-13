Germany To Provide 2.7 Billion Euro Military Aid Package To Ukraine

Germany pledges 2.7 billion euros military aid to Ukraine.

Germany will provide Ukraine with a new 2.7 billion euro ($2.97 billion) military aid package, including 30 Leopard tanks, according to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff on Saturday.

Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that Berlin would also provide four Iris-T air defence systems, 20 Marder armoured personnel carriers, 200 reconnaissance drones, 100 armoured vehicles, and a large amount of munitions.



