language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Germany To Provide 2.7 Billion Euro Military Aid Package To Ukraine

Germany To Provide 2.7 Billion Euro Military Aid Package To Ukraine

Web DeskAP - World 13 May , 2023 09:56 AM

Open In App
Germany To Provide 2.7 Billion Euro Military Aid Package To Ukraine
  • Germany pledges 2.7 billion euros military aid to Ukraine.
  • The package includes 30 Leopard tanks.
  • Berlin would also provide four Iris-T air defence systems.

Germany will provide Ukraine with a new 2.7 billion euro ($2.97 billion) military aid package, including 30 Leopard tanks, according to the Ukrainian president's chief of staff on Saturday.

Berlin would also provide four Iris-T air defence systems. 0

Berlin would also provide four Iris-T air defence systems.

Germany pledges 2.7 billion euros military aid to Ukraine. 0

Germany pledges 2.7 billion euros military aid to Ukraine.

The package includes 30 Leopard tanks. 0

The package includes 30 Leopard tanks.

Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that Berlin would also provide four Iris-T air defence systems, 20 Marder armoured personnel carriers, 200 reconnaissance drones, 100 armoured vehicles, and a large amount of munitions.


End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,240,529[+19,026*]

DEATHS

6,874,158[+6*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,900[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story