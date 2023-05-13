Traffic-related Air Pollution Can Have Negative Impact On Brain Function

Alzheimer's disease most common cause of dementia among elderly.

Air pollution linked to Alzheimer's disease in Irvine.

Irvine can lead to memory loss and Alzheimer's disease.

According to research from the University of California, Irvine, exposure to traffic-caused air pollution in Irvine was linked to memory loss, cognitive decline, and the activation of neural pathways linked to the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

He stated, 'The link between air pollution and Alzheimer's disease is concerning, as the prevalence of toxicants in ambient air is not only on the rise globally but also hitting close to home here in Irvine.' This is because the prevalence of toxicants in the air is increasing. The results of our studies are only one example of how particulate matter affects brain function.

The review's outcomes are distributed in the diary Toxicological Sciences.

Alzheimer's illness is the most well-known reason for dementia among the old and is a developing general wellbeing emergency in the U.S. as well as in a few different nations. The exact cause of Alzheimer's disease is still a mystery, despite extensive research on all aspects of the condition. A growing body of evidence suggests that environmental toxicants, specifically air pollution, may be the cause of Alzheimer's disease's onset, despite the fact that genetic predispositions are known to play a significant role in disease progression.

Kitazawa and his team compared two different ages of mouse models. Through Irvine-collected ambient air, researchers subjected a group of 3- and 9-month-old mouse models to ultrafine particulate matter for 12 weeks. A subsequent gathering was presented to purged air. The varying ages were used to determine the potential effects of particulate matter exposure during life stages that are particularly vulnerable: young people and the elderly.

Exposure to particulate matter was found to have a negative impact on both memory tasks and cognitive function, according to tests. Strikingly, they additionally found that their more seasoned models (a year at the hour of investigation) showed cerebrum plaque develop and glial cell initiation, which are both known to increment irritation related with the beginning of Alzheimer's infection.

Michael Kleinman, PhD, co-author and adjunct professor of environmental and occupational health at the University of California, Irvine's Program in Public Health, stated, 'Air pollution is one of the very few prominent, modifiable environmental risk factors in Alzheimer's disease.' Public and ecological administrative organizations need to speed up endeavors to decrease particulate matter levels to diminish the gamble of Alzheimer's sickness and other serious ailments.'

'This evidence is alarming, and it is absolutely necessary for us to take action to adopt regulations that are effective and based on evidence, to raise awareness about lifestyle changes, and to collaborate with one another to improve our air quality.'